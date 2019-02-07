Inter Milan struggling as mid-season slump returns

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 filer, Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti gives instructions during an Italian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Inter Milan and Lazio at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy. Inter is firmly in its mid-season slump and failure to win at Parma on Saturday would deepen the Nerazzurri crisis. The players left the field to deafening jeers from their own fans after Sunday's 1-0 defeat at home to relegation-threatened Bologna to pile more pressure on coach Luciano Spalletti, amid speculation the club is preparing to replace him with Antonio Conte. Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has denied Spalletti’s job is at risk but the club’s grip on a Champions League place is weakening. Luca Bruno, File AP Photo