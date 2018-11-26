All Blacks coaches confident 1 year out from World Cup

New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett, left, and New Zealand’s Anton Lienert-Brown celebrate at the end of the rugby union international match between Italy and New Zealand at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. The All Blacks bounced back from their disappointing defeat to Ireland with a 66-3 victory against Italy on Saturday, but it was a far from convincing performance from the world champions. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo