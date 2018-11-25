Noah replaces Chardy with Pouille in Davis Cup final

France’s team captain Yannick Noah reacts during the Davis Cup final match between France’s Nicolas Mahut and Pierre Hughes Herbert and Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 in Lille, northern France. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert kept French hopes alive in the Davis Cup final with a 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) win over Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic in the doubles on Saturday. Thibault Camus AP Photo