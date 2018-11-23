Atletico hosts Barcelona with chance to take lead in Spain

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, Atletico Madrid’s head coach Diego Simeone shouts to players during the Group A Champions League soccer match against Borussia Dortmund at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. Simeone’s Atletico Madrid has a chance to take the Spanish league lead for the first time upcoming weekend, but will need to do something it hasn’t done in the league in eight years, defeat Barcelona. Paul White, FILE AP Photo