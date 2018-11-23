Mendy out for up to 3 months for Man City with knee injury

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says left back Benjamin Mendy could miss up to three months with his latest knee injury.
It leaves the Premier League leaders without a natural left back for one of the busiest parts of the season. Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko — both midfielders — are likely to be called on to fill in for Mendy, just like last season.
Mendy missed the majority of his first season at City after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Crystal Palace in September 2017.
This time, Mendy has injured his left knee. He had an operation on a meniscus problem during the international break after withdrawing from the France squad.
Guardiola says Mendy would be missing for between 10 to 12 weeks.
Comments