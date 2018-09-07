Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, talks with Rafael Nadal, of Spain, after Nadal retired from the match during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York.
Djokovic reaches 8th US Open final; will face del Potro

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer

September 07, 2018 09:39 PM

NEW YORK

Novak Djokovic served impeccably and used his usual brand of court-covering defense to reach his record-tying eighth U.S. Open final by beating Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Djokovic missed the tournament last year because of an injured right elbow that eventually required surgery. But he is back to his best as he bids for his third title at Flushing Meadows and 14th Grand Slam trophy overall.

He will face 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro in Sunday's final.

Del Potro advanced when defending champion Rafael Nadal retired from their semifinal Friday because of a painful right knee after dropping the opening two sets. Nadal is the first man to retire from a semifinal or final at the U.S. Open since the professional era began in 1968.

