Milan to play Luxembourg newcomer in Europa League group

FILE- in this. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, AC Milan’s Suso, right, and Roma’s Diego Perotti vie for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Roma and AC Milan, at the Rome Olympic stadium. A “Made in USA” matchup. The “American derby.” Italian media are promoting Friday’s match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro stadium as the first meeting of two American-owned clubs in Serie A. Alessandra Tarantino, File AP Photo