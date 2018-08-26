Dropouts, withdrawals lead to calls for WTA rules changes

The director of the Connecticut Open says there have been too many player withdrawals and retirements from events such as hers this summer and the WTA needs to address the problem.
The New Haven tournament lost top seed Simona Halep and numerous other players to minor injuries and illnesses. As a result, Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro made it through to Saturday's final by playing just one full match and fewer than four sets all week.
Tournament director Anne Worcester questions whether the current 11-month season is too long and whether there should be a stronger play-down rule that would prevent top players from wearing themselves out by playing in too many smaller international tournaments.
The WTA says it is confident it has a calendar that "allows players to commit to a schedule that best suits their individual needs and goals while delivering an exciting product to our fans."
