US OPEN ’18: Serena Williams makes her return to New York

FILE - In this June 9, 2018, file photo, Romania’s Simona Halep holds the trophy as she celebrates winning the final in the French Open tennis tournament against Sloane Stephens of the United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Halep is the women’s No. 1 seed in the U.S. Open, which starts Monday, Aug. 27. Michel Euler, File AP Photo