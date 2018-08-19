Ex-sports doctor Nassar moved to another prison facility

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Authorities say disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar has been transferred to another federal prison facility. The Federal Bureau of Prisons website on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, shows the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor is at the Oklahoma Federal Transfer Facility. He had been imprisoned in Tucson, Arizona. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo