Vancouver Whitecaps forward Yordi Reyna, left, dives to get a header in front of Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga during the first half in the second leg of the Canadian soccer championship final, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Toronto. The Canadian Press via AP Chris Young
Jozy Altidore has hat trick, Toronto FC wins Canadian title

The Associated Press

August 15, 2018 10:00 PM

TORONTO

Jozy Altidore had a hat trick and Toronto FC won the Voyageurs Trophy for the seventh time Wednesday night, taking the Canadian Championship final 7-4 on aggregate with a 5-2 second-leg victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Sebastian Giovinco had a goal and two assists and Tosaint Ricketts added a goal for Toronto, coming off a 2-2 tie last week in Vancouver in the first leg. Kei Kamara and Brek Shea scored late goals for Vancouver.

Toronto earned a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League, the elite club competition covering North and Central America and the Caribbean. Toronto lost the Champions League final in a penalty shootout to Chivas Guadalajara in April.

