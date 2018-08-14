Valencia to sign Russia forward Denis Cheryshev on loan

FILE - In this Saturday, July 7, 2018 file photo, Russia’s Denis Cheryshev controls the ball during their quarterfinal match against Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia. Valencia says it has reached an agreement with Villarreal for the loan of Russia forward Denis Cheryshev. The club said Tuesday, Aug, 14 the loan is “pending formalization” and will be valid until the end of the season. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file) Rebecca Blackwell AP