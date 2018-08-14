FIFA gives Nigeria and Ghana final deadlines to avoid bans

FILE- In this Saturday Nov. 25. 2013 file photo, President of Ghana Football Association Kwasi Nyantakyi attends a World Cup trophy tour in Accra, Ghana. FIFA has given Nigeria and Ghana final deadlines to avoid international suspensions because of outside interference in their football associations. Ghana has been given until Aug. 27, 2018 to reverse a court order dissolving the football association. FIFA doesn’t allow governments to interfere in the running of football bodies. (AP Photo/Christian Thompson, file) Christian Thompson AP