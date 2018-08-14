ITALIAN LEAGUE 2018-19: Empoli, Parma, Frosinone make return

FILE -- In this April 4, 2015 file photo Parma’s Andi Lila, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. The Italian league begins this weekend with Parma returning to the Serie A top league just three years after being declared bankrupt, alongside with Empoli and Frosinone. The three promoted clubs replace Crotone, Hellas Verona and Benevento, which were relegated last season. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Antonio Calanni AP