Australian cycling star Simon Gerrans to retire

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday Sept. 28, 2014, Australia’s Simon Gerrans rides in the pack during the men’s road race over 254.8 kilometers (158.3 miles) of the Road Cycling World Championships in Ponferrada, north-western Spain. In a letter published Tuesday Aug. 7, 2018, Gerrans, who won two stages of the Tour de France and is the only Australian to have won two of cycling’s one-day classics, has announced he will retire at the end of the 2018 season.(AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, FILE) Daniel Ochoa de Olza AP