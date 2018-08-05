Gerrard denied win in Scottish league debut by late goal

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard looks on during their Scottish Premiership soccer match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Steven Gerrard was denied a win in his first Scottish league game as Rangers manager by an injury-time goal on Sunday. Aberdeen struck in the third minute of stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw against Rangers on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership. (Jeff Holmes/PA via AP) Jeff Holmes AP