PSG thrash Monaco 4-0 for French Super Cup

Thiago Silva of Paris Saint-Germain, center, holds up the trophy to celebrate with his teammates after winning the Trophee des Champions soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Shenzhen in Guangdong province, southern China, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. PSG beat Monaco by 4-0 to win the trophy for the sixth time in a row. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT AP