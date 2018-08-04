New Zealander wins Maine’s Beach to Beacon 10k road race

A New Zealander won the Beach to Beacon 10k road race on Saturday, running away from the pack and crossing the finish line alone.
Jake Robertson, 28, finished with an unofficial time of 27 minutes, 37 seconds, about 50 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Stephen Sambu, of Kenya, and Maine native Ben True, who was third at 28:29.
Sandrafelis Chebet Tuei, 20, of Kenya, won the women's division in 31:21, just seconds ahead of Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia, at 31:26. Molly Huddle, the U.S. 10,000-meter record holder, was third at 31:40.
More than 6,500 runners participated in Maine's biggest road race, which was the brainchild of Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson.
Samuelson, a Maine native, won the Boston Marathon in 1979 and went on to win it again in 1983. She took gold in the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, the first time the marathon event was open to women.
She created the 6.2-mile race that starts at Crescent Beach State Park and ends at Fort Williams, home to the Portland Head Light. It follows her old training route growing up in Cape Elizabeth.
