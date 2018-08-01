Digne joins Everton from Barcelona

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 file photo, FC Barcelona’s Lucas Digne, left, duels for the ball against Villarreal’s Rodri Hernandez, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. France left back Lucas Digne has joined Everton from Barcelona as the second signing of recently hired manager Marco Silva. Everton announced the arrival of the 25-year-old Digne on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, a little over a week before the start of the Premier League season. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) Manu Fernandez AP