Nefeli Papadakis’ Olympic journey was one of two cities: Tokyo, where her judo match was, and Gurnee, Ill., where her family gathered to watch her compete

TOKYO AND GURNEE, Ill. — About an hour before her first Olympic fight, Nefeli Papadakis jogged alone around the Nippon Budokan, the revered arena where all of judo’s biggest names have competed.

She has traveled by herself to other competitions. In fact, she goes to most international tournaments without her family. It costs too much money to bring her parents and brother along, even if her father has been her coach for her entire life. This time, however, is different.

This is the Olympics, a competition that has been as much her father’s dream as it has been her own. Her family bought plane tickets to Tokyo and had booked a hotel room months before organizers banned spectators from attending the Games due to concerns about COVID-19′s spread.

So her Olympic journey has become a tale of two cities. The first being Tokyo, where Nefeli earned a spot in the 78 kg women’s competition, and the other being Gurnee, where her family gathered to watch her compete.

“It was a huge disappointment when they said families couldn’t come to support their athletes,” her father Stavros Papadakis said. “I would give anything to be there and see this moment.”

Barred from going to Tokyo for the Olympics, the Papadakis family decided to bring the Olympics to Gurnee, Ill.

On the night of Nefeli’s match, a large American flag with Olympic rings was hung between a pole and a tree in the family’s front yard. Three other Olympic flags also welcomed guests as they joined the party every few minutes.

Inside the home, chairs already were lined up facing a projector screen. George, Nefeli’s 25-year-old brother with whom she grew up learning judo, worked to set up the NBC Sports livestream on his computer.

Red, white and blue balloons hung from three walls, and an Olympics-themed sheet cake anchored a table filled with Greek, Filipino and Indian food.

“Someone’s been nervous cooking,” a guest sang to Nefeli’s mother, Beth Papadakis.

And yes, with her daughter preparing for the biggest moment of her judo career some 6,300 miles away, Beth was nervous.

It might have been easier if she was in Tokyo and could talk to Nefeli to ask how she was doing. But communication had mostly been via text since Nefeli arrived in the Olympic Village, and Beth didn’t want to distract her with a message too close to the event.

“It’s just nerve-wracking for me,” Beth said. “I’ve always been (nervous), even when she was little. When they were both growing up, they did the junior nationals, and it’s always been hard for me to watch.”

Her father, Stavros, claimed not to be nervous. Nefeli had been in big competitions in far away places before, and since Team USA became more involved with coaching her when she was 16, he often streamed her fights from home at odd times of the night.

“Her competition at the Olympics is just another event,” Stavros said. “But being an Olympian, that elevates it to a different level. It’s nice to have that title. Especially me coming from the old country — from Greece — Olympics, Olympians means a lot.”

A boxer in his native Greece, Stavros took a few judo classes for fun while studying at the University of Illinois at Chicago in the 1980s. He liked the sport enough that when he looked for a physical activity for his son, George, he steered him toward it.

Nefeli, then 4, tagged along to matches and practices, often mimicking her brother’s moves and begging for a chance to learn too. Most children did not start classes that young, but Nefeli showed an interest and, what’s more, she was good at it. With her father coaching her, she won her first tournament when she was 5.

“I never intended to make her an Olympian, but I noticed that she was picking it up very fast,” Stavros said. “I noticed she had talent so I developed her talent.”

Stavros would remain his daughter’s coach for the next two decades, relying on books and videos to learn the sport. From an early age, Nefeli knew how much her father loved judo, but she never felt the pressure to compete. Unlike other parents and coaches she saw at tournaments, he never yelled at her or seemed disappointed if she lost.

“You have to let the kid love the sport first or they’re going to quit,” she told the Chicago Tribune before the Olympics. “I appreciate that I grew up in a way that l was allowed to love the sport. I wasn’t forced to do it.”

As Nefeli progressed through the national youth ranks, judo officials occasionally hinted she should move to California or Miami to study under a big-name sensei. No one in the Papadakis family thought it was a good idea.

Nefeli grew up in Gurnee and led a typical teenage life there. She played on her high school basketball team, had close friends outside her sport and was able to have dinner with her family each night.

“To be a good coach, you have to care about the athlete,” Stavros said. “Who will care more about her than her father?”

Determined to help his daughter, he studied harder. Reading the same 30 books about judo over and over again, he mined them for strategies that would work best for Nefeli, who is among the shorter and speedier women in her division. He also spent two to three hours each night watching competition videos and writing scouting reports for any opponent his daughter could possibly face.

He sent her to training camps to work with other coaches, telling her to act like a fisherman while she was there and reel in all the advice she could.

“My dad may have been an average judo player, but he is a top-notch coach,” she said. “He did his homework and always made it happen for me and he and I came into the judo world as a team.”

Their teamwork continued during the Olympics, where Nefeli texted her dad immediately after the draw to receive his scouting report. She had the toughest bracket of any U.S. judoka in the Tokyo tournament, but Nefeli and her dad believed they had developed a winning game plan.

With 30 minutes until the match, Nefeli went back to a private waiting area for athletes.

Back in Gurnee, Stavros stood in his basement — a monument to the work Nefeli did to get to the Olympics, with one wall covered in dozens of medals — and considered what she needed to do to advance past her first match against Korean judoka Yoon Hyunji.

“It’s a matter of mind clarity,” Stavros said. “If she can use her mind, she can beat the girl. But if she gets caught in the moment, like, ‘I’m going to beat you, I’m going to fight, I’m going to go crazy on you,’ and she doesn’t think and move like she’s supposed to do, then she’s going to lose.”

Even as Team USA has taken a bigger role in Nefeli’s coaching, Stavros still plays a major part. He helped build her a training center in the family’s basement so she could train during COVID-19. He moved his pool table and pinball machine to another room, making room for judo mats, a weight bench and a training dummy that Nefeli threw around when her brother wasn’t available for training.

“He’s so proud of his daughter,” said Sophia Carreon, whose two daughters learned judo from Nefeli. “That’s his dream. She’s going to the Olympics. … It gives me goose bumps.”

Then it was time for the match. The lights dimmed in the Papadakis living room and 22 people took their places in front of the giant projector screen.

Some were family. Some were nurses with Beth, who works at the Lake County Health Department. Some were friends like Carreon and her girls, who painted their van windows with motivational messages and brought in a gold-sparkled sign to cheer on Nefeli, a coach 11-year-old Nicolette described as tough but encouraging.

Many tried to catch a glimpse of Nefeli during the opening ceremony, though Stavros said the judo team’s positioning near the men’s basketball team didn’t help with spotting Nefeli, who is 5-foot-4.

“She’s competed in plenty of international tournaments, but just the outpouring of support (is different for the Olympics), and everybody’s so interested,” her brother George said. “It’s been great. We’ve been supporting her the last 10, 15 years, but to have everybody come together for these Games, it’s been special.”

Nefeli stepped into the darkened arena for her match shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday in Chicago. Wearing a white judogi and black belt, she lifted her chin and walked toward the mat when her name was called.

In the empty budokan, there was no applause or shouts of encouragement for the first-time Olympian. Back home in Gurnee, a cheer erupted in the Papadakis house.

Beth gripped the wall in front of the stairs. George stood and other people held up their phones to film.

And Stavros — who had been a picture of calm all evening — cracked a small smile when his daughter appeared on television. It quickly settled into a focused line as the fight began.

The stream didn’t have an announcer giving a play-by-play, so background noise from the Olympic venue mixed with occasional muffled comments from the room in Gurnee. A collective groan of surprise rose above the din as Nefeli was thrown to the mat, and Stavros bowed his head when Yoon won by ippon after 1 minute, 31 seconds.

The room was silent for a few minutes before eventually Stavros explained the loss.

Nefeli’s strategy had been to pick at her opponent’s right foot and then attack the left when she lifted the right.

“She attacked the right foot a couple of times,” Stavros said. “The foot was up. But she did not continue. She did not follow to take out the left. But the big mistake was that for 2, 3 seconds, she stopped moving. … She stopped for 2, 3 seconds, and that standstill was the big mistake, gave the opportunity to the Korean girl to come in for the throw.”

Stavros texted Nefeli to call him but didn’t hear back right away. He wanted to put her on speaker phone so she could hear all of the people that were in the house supporting her. He wanted to cheer her up.

When they spoke, he wouldn’t talk about the fight. He would tell her to enjoy the rest of her time in the Olympic Village and to get home safe. He was sure she already knew what she did wrong.

Indeed, 30 minutes after the match, a tearful Nefeli was explaining the loss to reporters in much the same terms as her father had back in Gurnee.

“I should have done better at being first,” she said. “I knew exactly what the girl was going to do, trying to keep my left hand in, posted in. The last exchange, I just didn’t do that, and I got caught.”

Nefeli is still young by judo standards, with U.S. judo officials expecting her to reach her prime during the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“I try not to let the ‘being young’ thing be my excuse here,” she said. “I’m not going to go crazy beating myself up here, but I need to improve from this.”

A half a world away, her father believed she would.

“It says a lot about her athleticism, her focus, her persistence to achieve a certain goal. She wanted to become an Olympian. She’s an Olympian right now,” he said. “She’s not an Olympic medalist. We might have to wait until 2024 for France. But she’s an Olympian regardless.”