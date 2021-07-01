Skateboarder to be Britain’s youngest Summer Olympian

Skateboarder Sky Brown will become Britain's youngest Summer Olympian in Tokyo next month.

Brown will be 13 years, 11 days old when she competes in her park discipline on Aug. 4, surpassing the British record of Margery Hinton, who was 31 days older when she swam in Amsterdam in 1928.

Her selection in the British team was confirmed on Thursday. She will be joined by 14-year-old teammate Bombette Martin when their sport makes its Olympic debut.

Brown, who was born in Japan, won a bronze medal at the 2019 world championships in Sao Paulo and ranked third after qualification events.

A year ago, aged 11, Brown broke her skull and arm jumping from a half-pipe ramp. In her first competition since then in May, she was runner-up in a tour event in Iowa.

Martin was born in New York but spent much of her childhood in Birmingham. She qualified in 18th place after the qualification campaign.

Britai's youngest overall Olympian remains Cecilia Colledge, who was 11 when she competed in figure skating at the 1932 Winter Games.