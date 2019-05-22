Olympics
Kenya’s Olympic track coach banned 10 years for corruption
The coach of Kenya's Olympic track team in 2016 has been banned for 10 years for corruption after he asked for $12,000 to give athletes advance notice to help them beat doping tests.
Michael Rotich was banned by the IAAF ethics board following a three-year investigation prompted by an undercover sting by British newspaper The Sunday Times.
Rotich promised to help British runners dope with EPO and get away with it in a region in Kenya where he was the senior track official. The undercover reporters were posing as the coach and manager of a group of athletes and no doping took place.
The Sunday Times video caused a stir when it was released during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Rotich was sent home from the games.
