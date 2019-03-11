Tick tock, tick tock: Tokyo Olympics clock hits 500-day mark

FILE - In this April 25, 2016, file photo, the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games displays the new official logos of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, left, and the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. The Tokyo Olympic clock has hit 500 days to go. Organizers marked the milestone on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, unveiling the stylized pictogram figures for the Tokyo Olympics. Shizuo Kambayashi, File AP Photo