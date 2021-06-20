Lightning, Islanders meet with series tied 2-2

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -184, Islanders +154; over/under is 5

NHL PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Tampa Bay Lightning for game five of the third round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 3-2.

The Lightning have gone 21-7-0 in home games. Tampa Bay averages 4.2 penalties per game, the most in the league. Barclay Goodrow leads the team with 20 total penalties.

The Islanders are 11-13-4 on the road. New York averages just 2.7 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads them averaging 0.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point has 48 total points for the Lightning, 23 goals and 25 assists. Steven Stamkos has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Nick Leddy leads the Islanders with 29 total assists and has 31 points. Mathew Barzal has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lightning: Averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Islanders: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.0 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.