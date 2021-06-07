Colorado, Vegas square off with series tied 2-2

Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division during the regular season) vs. Colorado Avalanche (39-13-4, first in the West Division during the regular season)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -151, Golden Knights +126; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Colorado Avalanche for game five of the second round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Tuesday for the 13th time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous matchup 5-1. Jonathan Marchessault scored a team-high three goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

The Avalanche are 39-13-4 against division opponents. Colorado has scored 197 goals and leads the league averaging 3.5 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 30.

The Golden Knights are 40-14-2 against West Division teams. Vegas is eighth in the NHL with 32.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rantanen leads the Avalanche with a plus-30 in 52 games this season. Nathan MacKinnon has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 61 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 40 assists. Marchessault has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Avalanche: Averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Golden Knights: Averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (lower body), Bowen Byram: out (upper body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Golden Knights: Peyton Krebs: out (upper body), Mattias Janmark: day to day (undisclosed), Tomas Nosek: day to day (undisclosed).