Vegas, Minnesota set for game 7 matchup

Minnesota Wild (35-16-5, third in the West Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division during the regular season)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Minnesota Wild in game seven of the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Friday for the 15th time this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 3-0.

The Golden Knights are 40-14-2 in division matchups. Vegas ranks third in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 24.

The Wild are 35-16-5 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has scored 180 goals and is eighth in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game. Kirill Kaprizov leads the team with 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 40 assists and has 61 points this season. Reilly Smith has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Kaprizov has 51 total points while scoring 27 goals and totaling 24 assists for the Wild. Nico Sturm has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals , five assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals , 3.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Ryan Reaves: day to day (undisclosed), Peyton Krebs: out (upper body), Brayden McNabb: day to day (health protocols), Tomas Nosek: day to day (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed).

Wild: Marcus Johansson: out (arm).