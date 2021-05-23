Colorado looks to secure series against St. Louis in game 4

Colorado Avalanche (39-13-4, first in the West Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (27-20-9, fourth in the West Division during the regular season)

St. Louis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the St. Louis Blues in game four. The teams meet Sunday for the 12th time this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 5-1.

The Blues are 27-20-9 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has scored 36 power-play goals, converting on 23.2% of chances.

The Avalanche are 39-13-4 against opponents in the West Division. Colorado has scored 197 goals and leads the league averaging 3.5 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 58 points, scoring 19 goals and registering 39 assists. Brayden Schenn has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Rantanen has 66 total points while scoring 30 goals and totaling 36 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals , 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Avalanche: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals , 7.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper body), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), David Perron: day to day (covid-19), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (lower body), Bowen Byram: out (upper body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).