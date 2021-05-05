Blue Jackets overcome two deficits to beat Predators, 4-2

It may have been the longest shift the Blue Jackets had in the offensive zone all night.

Center Jack Roslovic and his linemates, Mikhail Grigorenko and Emil Bemstrom, alongside defensemen Mikko Lehtonen and Vladislav Gavrikov, strung together an extended shift late in the third period with the game tied at two goals apiece and kept the pressure on the Predators. After nearly a minute of possession, Gavrikov fired a shot from the blue line that Grigorenko tipped just enough to slide through the five-hole of goaltender Juuse Saros.

The goal broke the stalemate with 6:10 left to play, and the Jackets (17-25-12) were able to hang onto the lead in the final minutes. Forward Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his second goal of the night when he hit the empty net with just half a second left to secure the win over Nashville (29-23-2), 4-2.

"(We) had some struggles at certain times in the game, but we stayed with it," Columbus coach John Tortorella said. "Get a great shift out of Jack's line with puck control and they score a big goal for us. We win a game. Haven't won in quite a while, so it's nice for them to win a game."

Just over three minutes into the first period, Nashville opened the scoring when forward Tanner Jeannot wrapped around the net and snuck a weak shot through a narrow window between goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and the post.

Merzlikins was displeased with himself for what he called a "bad mistake" on the opening goal after the game, but he was beaten only one other time the rest of the way and finished with 30 saves on 32 shots.

"Elvis made some saves when we needed it," Tortorella said. "We kinda bent, but we didn't break. We just found some other opportunities to score."

At the 17:52 mark of the second period, Roslovic scored the Jackets' first tying goal and notched his 100th career point. While Columbus was on the power play, a shot from Bjorkstrand turned into a loose puck in front of the net. Roslovic pounced on the opportunity and elevated the puck over Saros' shoulder to tie the game at one.

The two teams traded rushes for much of the remainder of the second period, without much to show for it for either side.

But with just over two minutes left in the period, forward Patrik Laine fired a pass across the offensive zone that went well wide of its intended target and sprung the Predators on a two-on-zero rush. Calle Jarnkrok kept the puck as he raced up the ice and fired a shot off the post and into the net behind Merzlikins.

Once again trailing by a goal, the Jackets wasted little time in scoring another equalizer, this time by Bjorkstrand, skating in his 300th game. His shot from the top of right circle cleanly beat Saros, who was screened by former Blue Jacket Matt Duchene, and sent Columbus into intermission tied again, this time at 2-2.

"(Duchene) came out, I wanted to shoot, so you try to shoot through him or use it as a screen," Bjorkstrand said. "It makes it a little harder on the goalie."

Throughout much of the third period, the Jackets and the Predators found themselves in a back-and-forth affair without many scoring chances for either side. After Grigorenko's go-ahead goal, Nashville put quite a bit of pressure on Merzlikins, but he made the saves required and allowed the Jackets to come away with the win.

It was Columbus' first game that ended in regulation since April 25, and it was the first regulation win since April 6.

"I'm happy for them, because it's a grind, mentally," Tortorella said. "We're not doing much practicing and we're just trying to save ourselves and just try to play the games the right way.

"When athletes put the uniform on, it's time to try to win the game. Haven't won many of them. Found ways to get back in them, scrounging to get points the past four or five games here. It's nice for them to get a win."