MacKinnon and Colorado take on San Jose

Colorado Avalanche (33-12-4, second in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-26-5, sixth in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +166, Avalanche -206

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon and Colorado square off against San Jose. He currently ranks fourth in the in the NHL with 63 points, scoring 20 goals and recording 43 assists.

The Sharks are 20-26-5 against West Division teams. San Jose averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 33-12-4 against the rest of their division. Colorado averages 9.7 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists per game.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 43 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 23 assists. Tomas Hertl has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

MacKinnon has 63 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 43 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has six goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (upper body), Matt Nieto: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (lower body), Bowen Byram: out (upper body), Logan O'Connor: day to day (lower body), Brandon Saad: out (lower-body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Ryan Graves: day to day (upper body), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).