Philadelphia faces New Jersey, looks to end home skid

New Jersey Devils (14-27-6, seventh in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (21-19-7, sixth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -189, Devils +162; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on New Jersey looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Flyers are 21-19-7 against East Division teams. Philadelphia has scored 29 power-play goals, converting on 19.6% of chances.

The Devils are 14-27-6 against opponents in the East Division. New Jersey has surrendered 39 power-play goals, killing 69.5% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on March 23, New Jersey won 4-3. Travis Zajac recorded a team-high 2 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: James van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 16 goals, adding 21 assists and totaling 37 points. Jakub Voracek has 6 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with a plus-three in 37 games this season. Miles Wood has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Devils: 1-9-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .849 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Ty Smith: day to day (upper body), Janne Kuokkanen: day to day (hand).