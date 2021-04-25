Pittsburgh puts home win streak on the line against Boston

Boston Bruins (27-13-6, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-14-3, second in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -108, Bruins -111; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Boston trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Penguins are 31-14-3 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh is third in the league with 30.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Bruins are 27-13-6 against the rest of their division. Boston leads the NHL with eight shorthanded goals, led by Brad Marchand with three.

In their last meeting on April 3, Boston won 7-5. Marchand recorded three goals for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 20 goals, adding 35 assists and collecting 55 points. Jake Guentzel has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 32 total assists and has 57 points. Craig Smith has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Frederick Gaudreau: out (lower body).

Bruins: Patrice Bergeron: day to day (lower body).