Anaheim takes on Los Angeles on 4-game slide

Anaheim Ducks (14-27-7, eighth in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (17-22-6, seventh in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -152, Ducks +125

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim aims to break its four-game slide when the Ducks take on Los Angeles.

The Kings are 17-22-6 in division matchups. Los Angeles has scored 30 power-play goals, converting on 20.3% of chances.

The Ducks are 14-27-7 against the rest of their division. Anaheim averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 51 total minutes.

In their last meeting on April 20, Los Angeles won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 16 goals and has 27 points. Anze Kopitar has 7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Maxime Comtois leads the Ducks with 13 goals and has 28 points. Alexander Volkov has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: out (lower body).