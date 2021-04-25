Calgary hosts Montreal after Gaudreau’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (20-17-9, fourth in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (21-23-3, fifth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -132, Canadiens +108

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts the Montreal Canadiens after Johnny Gaudreau scored two goals in the Flames' 5-2 win against the Canadiens.

The Flames are 21-23-3 against opponents from the North Division. Calgary has converted on 19.7% of power-play opportunities, recording 29 power-play goals.

The Canadiens are 20-17-9 against the rest of their division. Montreal is 19th in the league with 31.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-eight in 47 games this season. Mikael Backlund has six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 24 goals and has 35 points. Josh Anderson has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-7-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Canadiens: Paul Byron: day to day (lower body), Carey Price: day to day (upper body), Jonathan Drouin: day to day (illness).