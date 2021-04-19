Lightning edge Hurricanes for 3-2 win in OT

Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate their winning goal as Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek, of the Czech Republic, reacts during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) AP

Yanni Gourde scored 2:50 into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in a matchup between Central Division contenders.

Alex Killorn and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 25 saves.

Andrei Svechnikov and Brady Skjei scored for Carolina, which has only one regulation loss in the past eight games. Petr Mrazek stopped 33 shots.

Carolina and Florida are tied for the Central Division lead with 63 points, though the Hurricanes have two games in hand. The defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning are one point behind the co-leaders.

PREDATORS 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Kunin and Calle Jarnkrok each scored a goal and added an assist to lead Nashville over Chicago.

Matt Duchene, Mattias Ekholm and Tanner Jeannot also scored and Mikael Granlund had two assists for Nashville, which snapped a two-game skid.

Alex DeBrincat and David Kampf scored for Chicago, which has lost two of three.

Nashville has won all six meetings between the teams so far this season as they battle for fourth place in the Central Division. Dallas, which defeated Detroit in a shootout Monday, also is involved in a tight three-way race for the division’s final playoff spot.

STARS 3, RED WINGS 2, SO

DALLAS (AP) — Denis Gurianov scored in the fifth round of a shootout to give Dallas a win over Detroit, and a vital extra point for the defending Western Conference champions in their push to get back in the playoffs.

Roope Hintz and rookie Jason Robertson both scored in regulation for the Stars, with Miro Heiskanen assisting on both goals. Robertson also converted the first shootout attempt for Dallas.

Anton Khudobin stopped 20 shots before the shootout, including a glove save reaching around a defender with less than three minutes left in regulation.

After Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin got a puck through Khudobin’s legs in the first round of the tiebreaker, the Stars goalie stopped the next four attempts, including Filip Hronek’s try after Gurianov had beaten Thomas Greiss at the other end.

Greiss finished with 34 saves, and both goalies had three in overtime.

Luke Glendening, with only three goals in his first 44 games and none since March 11, scored two tying goals for Detroit in the second period.

The Stars have earned points in a season-best seven games in a row (5-0-2). They moved into fifth place in the Central Division with 48 points, one ahead of Chicago, with 12 regular-season games left. Nashville is fourth with 51 points, but only nine games remaining.

PANTHERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored two goals, Anthony Duclair had a pair of assists and Florida defeated Columbus.

Sam Bennett and Radko Gudas also scored for the Panthers, who have won five straight games against the Blue Jackets and gone 6-0-1 in their past seven meetings.

Vatrano’s second goal was an empty-netter at 18:38 of the third after he was stopped on a penalty shot earlier in the period.

Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves. Elvis Merzlikins turned back 35 shots for the Blue Jackets.

Oliver Bjorkstrand got his team-leading 15th goal and Zac Dalpe also scored for Columbus, which has lost three straight.