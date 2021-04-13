5 takeaways as Rangers shut out Devils in start of four-game rivalry week

The Rangers and Devils will see a lot of one another over the next week. The final four matchups between the rivals all take place this week. It began with a Tuesday night clash at Prudential Center.

Despite a tough effort from the Devils, it was the Rangers who found opportune times to score in a 3-0 victory over their cross-river rivals. Here are five takeaways from a matchup between two teams that will know plenty about one another this week:

1. The rivalry remains strong

A matchup between the Devils and Rangers has always been exciting to watch, and this week of consecutive games has a playoff series feel to it. It didn't take very long for the physicality to escalate as multiple fights added to aggressive play on both ends.

Chris Kreider and Damon Severson threw down gloves just 87 seconds into the game after Kreider delivered a stiff shot to Severson against the boards. Both players went to the penalty box for five minutes as thoughts of old bitter rivalry games came to mind.

That wasn't all for fists flying. Michael McLeod and Brendan Smith got into it nearly six minutes into the second period, receiving fighting majors as well. McLeod appeared to take offense to a hit Smith provided to Jack Hughes toward the end of the first period. Smith received an interference penalty for the hit and it was the first power play for either team on the night.

2. Plenty of shots

The Devils provided offensive chances from the beginning of the game and had the shot advantage throughout the night. However, they were unable to find the back of the net.

Even in the final minutes and down multiple goals, the Devils were unable to find a goal with man advantages and odd-man rushes.

The Devils had the only two power plays of the night, but could not manage a goal in the process. A power play that bled from the first period into the second generated just one shot. Down two goals late in the game, a high sticking penalty gave the Devils a 6-on-4 advantage for the final 1:19 of regulation. A turnover late gave the Rangers a chance at an empty net, put away by Pavel Buchnevich with 28 seconds left.

3. Making it count

Despite falling behind in the shots category, the Rangers made the most of their opportunities. An early breakaway in the opening minutes by the Rangers was turned aside by Mackenzie Blackwood. Minutes later, Mika Zibanejad had a breakaway of his own and made it count. Zibanejad's 15th goal of the season was all that the Rangers needed.

As the Devils searched for the game's tying goal, the Rangers continued to attempt to double the lead. With seven minutes gone in the third, the Rangers did just that as Artemi Panarin's 13th goal of the season put the Rangers up, 2-0.

4. Shutting the door

The Devils don't often get shut out this season, even at the lowest points for the team. New Jersey was shut out last month against Washington for the first time this season and Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin doubled that total on Tuesday.

For Shesterkin, it was a 27-save performance that gave the 25-year old goalie his first career NHL shutout.

5. Still in the race

The Rangers pick up two points from the victory and now have 46 points on the season, remaining in the hunt for the last playoff spot from the East division. That spot currently belongs to the Boston Bruins, who faced the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. This week becomes crucial for the Rangers in hopes of a potential postseason run.