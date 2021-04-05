Toronto faces Calgary, looks for 5th straight road win

Toronto Maple Leafs (25-10-3, first in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (16-20-3, sixth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Calgary looking to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Flames are 16-20-3 against division opponents. Calgary is 24th in the NHL with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 25-10-3 against opponents in the North Division. Toronto has scored 124 goals and ranks sixth in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 25.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 13 goals, adding 14 assists and totaling 27 points. Matthew Tkachuk has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 47 points, scoring 13 goals and adding 34 assists. Matthews has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-8-0, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), Frederik Andersen: day to day (lower body).