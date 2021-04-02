Rangers visit the Sabres after overtime win

New York Rangers (17-15-4, sixth in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-23-6, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Buffalo Sabres after the Rangers beat Buffalo 3-2 in overtime.

The Sabres are 7-23-6 in division matchups. Buffalo scores 2.1 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Sam Reinhart leads them with 13 total goals.

The Rangers are 17-15-4 against East Division teams. New York averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Nhl. Brendan Smith leads the team serving 30 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reinhart has 23 total points for the Sabres, 13 goals and 10 assists. Brandon Montour has 7 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 17 goals and has 24 points. Adam Fox has 14 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 1-7-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dylan Cozens: out (upper body), Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Curtis Lazar: out (lower body), Jack Eichel: out (upper body).

Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia), Brett Howden: day to day (health protocols).