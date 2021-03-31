Montreal visits Ottawa following shutout victory

Montreal Canadiens (15-8-9, fourth in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (12-20-4, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host Montreal after the Canadiens shut out Edmonton 4-0. Carey Price earned the victory in the net for Montreal after recording 17 saves.

The Senators have gone 12-20-4 against division opponents. Ottawa averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 47 total minutes.

The Canadiens are 15-8-9 against the rest of their division. Montreal averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Nhl. Ben Chiarot leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 2, Montreal won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has 22 total points for the Senators, 11 goals and 11 assists. Ryan Dzingel has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Tyler Toffoli has 27 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling nine assists for the Canadiens. Tomas Tatar has 9 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-3-3, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Canadiens: 5-2-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed), Austin Watson: out (wrist).

Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand), Tyler Toffoli: out (lower body).