Calgary faces Vancouver on 3-game road skid

Calgary Flames (16-18-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary travels to Vancouver looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Canucks are 16-18-3 against opponents in the North Division. Vancouver averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 41 total minutes.

The Flames are 16-18-3 against the rest of their division. Calgary ranks 24th in the Nhl with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 17, Vancouver won 5-1. Brock Boeser recorded a team-high 3 points for the Canucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 26 assists and has 28 points this season. Bo Horvat has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 13 goals and has 27 points. Elias Lindholm has three goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Flames: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Elias Pettersson: day to day (upper body), Tanner Pearson: out (lower body), Brandon Sutter: day to day (undisclosed).

Flames: None listed.