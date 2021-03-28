Hockey

Blue Jackets take on the Red Wings on 3-game losing streak

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets (13-14-8, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (11-20-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus comes into the matchup against Detroit after losing three in a row.

The Red Wings are 11-20-4 against division opponents. Detroit has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 72% of opponent chances.

The Blue Jackets are 13-14-8 in division play. Columbus averages only 2.7 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. David Savard leads them averaging 0.4.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robby Fabbri leads the Red Wings with a plus-four in 26 games this season. Adam Erne has four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Michael Del Zotto leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-eight in 34 games this season. Oliver Bjorkstrand has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (lower body), Marc Staal: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: day to day (lower body).

