Washington hosts New Jersey after Kuznetsov’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (12-15-4, seventh in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (21-7-4, second in the East Division)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit Washington after Evgeny Kuznetsov scored two goals in the Capitals' 4-3 victory over the Devils.

The Capitals have gone 21-7-4 against division opponents. Washington is fourth in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 15.

The Devils are 12-15-4 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has converted on 14.6% of power-play opportunities, scoring 13 power-play goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 15 goals, adding 12 assists and collecting 27 points. Nicklas Backstrom has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Pavel Zacha leads the Devils with 19 points, scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists. Janne Kuokkanen has 10 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Devils: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Lars Eller: day to day (lower body).

Devils: None listed.