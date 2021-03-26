McDavid and Edmonton take on Toronto

Edmonton Oilers (21-13-0, third in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (21-10-2, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton square off against Toronto. He leads the in the league with 60 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 39 assists.

The Maple Leafs have gone 21-10-2 against division opponents. Toronto is third in the Nhl averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Rasmus Sandin with 1.0.

The Oilers are 21-13-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks fourth in the NHL with 31.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

In their last meeting on March 3, Toronto won 6-1. Jimmy Vesey scored a team-high two goals for the Maple Leafs in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has 41 total points for the Maple Leafs, 12 goals and 29 assists. Zach Hyman has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

McDavid has 60 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 39 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), Frederik Andersen: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Kailer Yamamoto: day to day (upper body).