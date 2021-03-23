Kolesar scores 1st NHL goal, Golden Knights top Blues 5-1

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) scores on St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Keegan Kolesar scored his first NHL goal, Robin Lehner made 15 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Monday night.

Kolesar scored on his 21st shot of the season, firing home a rebound after St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington blocked Nic Hague’s shot from the point.

The goal sent Kolesar's teammates and the announced crowd of 3,750 into a frenzy in celebration for the rookie forward.

Mark Stone scored twice and Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson added goals for the Golden Knights, who improved to 4-0-0 on the second of back-to-back games.

Vegas also improved to 13-2-1 at home, tying Tampa Bay and the New York Islanders for the most home wins this season.

Vince Dunn scored for the Blues, who were playing their fourth road game in six days. Binnington finished with 30 saves.

The Golden Knights scored first when Marchessault gathered the puck off a faceoff on the right dot, and from a bad angle, was able to sneak one under Binnington for his ninth goal of the season.

Vegas, which has outscored opponents 28-15 in the first period this season, has now allowed just five goals in the opening frame in the last 20 games.

The Blues got on the scoreboard midway through the second, when Dunn skated in and collected a loose puck after Lehner kicked out a wraparound attempt by Vladimir Tarasenko and fired a shot through traffic and into the far top corner, tying the game 1-1.

It was St. Louis' first second-period goal in three games. The Blues have been outscored in the middle frame 37-31 this season.

It took only 80 seconds for the Golden Knights to break the tie, as Stone’s attempt to center the puck ricocheted off Jaden Schartz’s skate. Stone gathered the puck and fired it off Dunn’s shin pad and past Binnington to put Vegas back in front.

Karlsson and Stone added power-play goals late in the third period, after Kolesar’s milestone goal, to ice the game for Vegas.

UP NEXT

St. Louis: Closes out its five-game trip at Minnesota on Thursday.

Vegas: Opens a two-game series in Colorado on Thursday.