Vancouver faces Montreal, looks for 4th straight road win

Vancouver Canucks (16-16-2, fifth in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (13-8-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hits the road against Montreal aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Canadiens are 13-8-9 in division games. Montreal leads the league with seven shorthanded goals, led by Tyler Toffoli with two.

The Canucks are 16-16-2 against opponents in the North Division. Vancouver ranks 24th in the Nhl with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Petry leads the Canadiens with 27 points, scoring 11 goals and registering 16 assists. Tomas Tatar has eight assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 24 total assists and has 26 points. Brock Boeser has six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-2-4, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Canucks: 8-2-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand).

Canucks: Elias Pettersson: day to day (upper body), Tanner Pearson: out (lower body).