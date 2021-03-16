Devils end long home skid, hand Sabres 12th straight defeat

New Jersey Devils' Miles Wood (44) celebrates with teammates P.K. Subban (76) and Jack Hughes (86) after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Newark, N.J. The Devils won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Miles Wood scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play early in the third period and the New Jersey Devils beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 Tuesday night in a matchup of skidding teams.

Yegor Sharangovich and Sami Vatanen also had goals as the Devils ended an 11-game losing streak (0-10-1) on home ice. Mackenzie Blackwood made 33 saves.

Tobias Rieder and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo but the Sabres lost their 12th straight (0-10-2), the third-longest slide in franchise history. Jonas Johansson stopped 23 shots in his sixth start of the season.

Wood redirected Jesper Bratt’s shot from the point at 4:52 of the third for his team-leading ninth goal. P.K. Subban also assisted on the play.

Sabres forward Eric Staal had two opportunities to score a late equalizer, but Blackwood came up with his two best stops of the night in the final minute.

Buffalo scored two goals 57 seconds apart in the second period to take a 2-1 lead.

Wood failed to corral a bouncing puck in his own zone and Rieder quickly fired a shot from the right circle past Blackwood.

Skinner added his second of the season with a nifty forehand-backhand maneuver prior to roofing the puck at 7:10. Buffalo defenseman Brandon Montour started the sequence with an impressive outlet pass as the Devils were changing. Casey Mittelstadt also assisted on the play.

Vatanen tied it with a wrist shot from the blue line while Nathan Bastian screened Johansson at 10:39 of the second. Janne Kuokkanen extended his point streak to five games with the primary assist.

Sharangovich opened the scoring with a wrist shot from the slot at 17:40 of the first period. The 22-year-old forward has six goals this season and extended his point streak to three games. Damon Severson and Travis Zajac assisted.

HISCHIER UPDATE

Before the game, New Jersey announced that captain Nico Hischier had surgery Monday to repair the frontal sinus fracture he sustained Feb. 27. Hischier is expected back in approximately three weeks.

ALTERNATE SWEATERS

The Sabres and Devils both wore their reverse retro jerseys.

BACK-TO-BACK

Buffalo wrapped up its eighth set of back-to-back games this season. The Sabres are 2-6-0 in the first game and 1-7-0 in the second.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Devils: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.