Montreal visits Calgary on 5-game road skid

Montreal Canadiens (11-6-7, fourth in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (11-12-3, sixth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits Calgary looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.

The Flames are 11-12-3 against division opponents. Calgary has given up 18 power-play goals, killing 79.8% of opponent chances.

The Canadiens are 11-6-7 against opponents in the North Division. Montreal leads the Nhl with seven shorthanded goals, led by Tyler Toffoli with two.

Calgary knocked off Montreal 2-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 11 goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 23 points. Sean Monahan has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Joel Edmundson leads the Canadiens with a plus-22 in 24 games this season. Toffoli has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-2-5, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (lower body).

Canadiens: None listed.