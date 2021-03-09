Ottawa travels to face McDavid and the Oilers

Ottawa Senators (9-18-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-11-0, second in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Ottawa. He's first in the NHL with 45 points, scoring 15 goals and recording 30 assists.

The Oilers have gone 16-11-0 against division opponents. Edmonton is first in the Nhl with 5.6 assists per game, led by McDavid averaging 1.1.

The Senators are 9-18-1 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Nhl. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 45 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 45 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 30 assists. Leon Draisaitl has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Nicholas Paul leads the Senators with a plus-five in 28 games this season. Thomas Chabot has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Zack Kassian: out (upper body), Josh Archibald: day to day (upper body).

Senators: Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed).