Montreal travels to face Boeser and the Canucks

Montreal Canadiens (11-6-6, fourth in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (11-15-2, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brock Boeser and Vancouver square off against Montreal. Boeser currently ranks eighth in the NHL with 28 points, scoring 13 goals and recording 15 assists.

The Canucks are 11-15-2 in division games. Vancouver averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Nhl. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The Canadiens are 11-6-6 against North Division teams. Montreal is 13th in the NHL with 33.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 2, Montreal won 5-3. Tyler Toffoli scored a team-high two goals for the Canadiens in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordie Benn leads the Canucks with a plus-three in 22 games this season. Boeser has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Jeff Petry leads the Canadiens with 22 points, scoring eight goals and registering 14 assists. Brendan Gallagher has 9 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-3-4, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Elias Pettersson: day to day (upper body).

Canadiens: None listed.