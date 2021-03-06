Golden Knights face the Sharks on 5-game win streak

Vegas Golden Knights (15-4-1, first in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-10-3, seventh in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas comes into a matchup with San Jose as winners of five straight games.

The Sharks are 8-10-3 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 30 total minutes.

The Golden Knights are 15-4-1 against the rest of their division. Vegas is sixth in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.

In their last meeting on Feb. 13, Vegas won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 19 points, scoring 11 goals and adding eight assists. Kane has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 24 points, scoring five goals and collecting 19 assists. William Karlsson has 10 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (upper body).