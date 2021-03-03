Hockey

Flyers visit the Penguins after Farabee’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers (11-5-3, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12-8-1, fifth in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host Philadelphia after Joel Farabee scored two goals in the Flyers' 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

The Penguins have gone 12-8-1 against division opponents. Pittsburgh has converted on 15.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 10 power-play goals.

The Flyers are 11-5-3 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia ranks third in the Nhl recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 6.1 assists.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 18 total points for the Penguins, seven goals and 11 assists. Kris Letang has 11 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

James van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 10 goals and has 26 points. Farabee has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Sidney Crosby: day to day (health and safety protocols), Mark Jankowski: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: None listed.

  Comments  

Hockey

Canadiens to host Scheifele and the Jets

March 03, 2021 3:10 AM

Hockey

Carolina takes on Detroit, looks for 4th straight victory

March 03, 2021 3:10 AM

Hockey

Sabres face the Islanders on 4-game losing streak

March 03, 2021 3:10 AM

Hockey

Chicago hosts Tampa Bay after Carpenter’s 2-goal game

March 03, 2021 3:10 AM

Hockey

Ottawa visits Calgary on 3-game road slide

March 03, 2021 3:10 AM

Celebrities

Nashville plays division foe Florida

March 03, 2021 3:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service